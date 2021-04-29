Former POC president Celso Dayrit passes away

MANILA, Philippines -- Celso "Cito" Dayrit, a longtime sports leader and former president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), has passed away.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Thursday confirmed the passing of Dayrit, who held multiple positions in various local and international sports organizations.

It was reported by the Manila Bulletin that Dayrit died due to COVID-19. He was 69 years old.

Dayrit served as PSC commissioner in 1993 and was elected POC president in 1994, holding the post for 10 years.

He is best known for his involvement in fencing, and was the president of the Fencing Confederation of Asia at the time of his death.

In 2006, he was given the Olympic Merit Award. He also served in the Executive Committee of the International Fencing Federation, which considered him an honorary member.