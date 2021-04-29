Home  >  Sports

eSports: Team Philippines in contention for top 3 finish in FIFAe Nations Online

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 07:07 PM

The Philippines drew mixed results in its matches against Malaysia and Australia on Day 1 of the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers 2021.

The pair of Jorrel Aristorenas of the United City FC and Renard Yu claimed a victory against Malaysia on PS4 before losing their game on Xbox, according to the Philippine Football Federation (PFF). 

This was followed by a draw on PS4 and a loss on Xbox in their matches against Australia.

According to the PFF, the Philippines is now in fourth place which means it remains in contention for a top 3 finish.

Aristorenas and Yu will next face New Zealand and Japan on Friday.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  eSports   Team Philippines   FIFAe Nations Online  