Boxing: Pacquiao-Crawford collapsed due to money woes, says Arum

The proposed bout between Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford has collapsed due to money issues, according to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

Arum was pushing have the bout set in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, but the people who were supposed to bankroll the title fight failed to put up the money.

“Look, what happened to us in Abu Dhabi was we had signed contracts and everything and they were supposed to put up the money,” Arum said in BoxingScene.com.

“Well, I’ve been waiting two weeks for the money. Nobody put up the money after promising they would."

Arum said both fighters have already reached an agreement, provided that the financiers will be able to raise the financing needed to stage the bout.

“Both (Pacquiao and Crawford) had agreed and we had a signed agreement from this group in Abu Dhabi subject to the money getting put up by the Abu Dhabi government,” said the promoter.

This apparently led to Mikey Garcia getting the biggest chance of landing that fight with Pacquiao.

Pacquiao's business manager Arnold Vegafria on Tuesday said the boxer is just finalizing details for his ring collision with Garcia in Dubai.

"It's between July to August. Namimili pa sila ng date," Vegafria told ABS-CBN. "We're still looking for a date na may available na venue. Pero sigurado na sa Dubai. Dubai ang promoter."

Arum said it was understandable that the Pacquiao-Crawford fight would fall through since it would be hard to stage it in front of a live audience.

“Why do you think I’m so pessimistic? What’s happening is they (overseas investors) make these deals and they look good and so forth and then somebody says, ‘Hey, with the COVID (pandemic), who’s coming?’ (Because of the coronavirus pandemic) everybody is counting on money from outside the United States,” he said.

