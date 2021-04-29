Boxing: Oubaali should be a perfect opponent for Donaire, says analyst

WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali fits the same mold as other fighters who failed miserably against former four-division champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

He stands at 5-foot-3, an inch shorter than Fernando Montiel and Jorge Arce, and thrives in pressure fighting just like the two boxers.

This is why fight analyst Ed Tolentino believes Donaire has a good chance of beating the Moroccan-Frenchman on May 29.

"'Yung Nordine Oubaali, maliit lang siya and ang estilo niya pasok ng pasok. Iyan ang gusto ni Donaire, like Jorge Arce, Fernando Montiel," said Tolentino.

Another factor that could be an advantage for Donaire is that Oubaali does not punch as hard as Arce or Montiel.

"Ito ang gusto ni Donaire. Swak na swak sa kanyang style," said Tolentino.

Donaire won two of his several titles when he smashed Montiel, an aggressive in-your-face Mexican champion, during their WBC-WBO bantamweight clash in 2011.

A year later, he did the same thing against Arce, a short Mexican spitfire who has bombs for fists. He knocked out the hard-hitting brawler in three rounds to retain his super bantam title.

But that was many years ago. Donaire is now 38 years old and already in the twilight of his career.

He is making a final run to become a world champion once more.

"Ang tanong na lang dito, at his age and considering 'yung inactivity ni Donaire. Does he still have what it takes to summon whatever he has left to punctuate an upset over Nordine Oubaali?" said Tolentino.

The last time Donaire fought was in November 2019 when he went through a bruising but highly competitive match against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Donaire may have lost via unanimous decision, but he showed he could hang against the younger but deadly Japanese champion.

Tolentino said if the Filipino Flash can repeat that performance, he has a very good chance of defeating Oubaali.

"Kung maipapakita niya yung 80 percent na ipinakita ni Donaire kay Inoue, kaya niya si Nordine Oubaali."

