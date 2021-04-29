Boxing: Ancajas to help Eumir Marcial prepare for Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas is eager to help Olympic-bound boxer Eumir Marcial in his quest to win a breakthrough gold medal in the Tokyo Games.

Ancajas and Marcial worked together in Los Angeles, where they trained for several months while waiting for their respective fights. Marcial made a successful professional debut in December 2020, while Ancajas finally fought again this month after over a year of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Ancajas' successful defense of his IBF junior bantamweight title against Mexico's Jonathan Javier Rodriguez, both boxers returned to the Philippines. Ancajas is currently in quarantine in Cavite, while Marcial is in Zamboanga.

In a virtual hero's welcome for Ancajas on Wednesday, the boxer revealed that he is preparing to go to Zamboanga where he plans to help Marcial in his training for the Olympics.

"Gusto naming tulungan si Eumir sa kanyang pag-prepare sa Olympics," Ancajas said in the virtual event organized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB). "Pupunta po kami sa Zamboanga para tulungan siya."

Marcial is one of seven Filipino athletes assured of berths in the Tokyo Games. Much is expected of the heavy-handed fighter, who has dominated the middleweight class in the Southeast Asian level while also showing that he can more than hold his own against his opponents in continental and world events.

In March 2020, before sports were shut down by the pandemic, Marcial won the gold medal in the Asia-Oceania boxing qualifiers to seal a maiden Olympic appearance.

Ancajas believes that his good friend has a strong chance of reaching the podium in Tokyo.

"Kung ako ang tatanungin, sa akin malaki ang tsansa ni Eumir na makakuha talaga," he said. "Nakikita ko si Eumir, gustong-gusto niyang makuha 'yung gold. 'Yung pagsisikap niya, nakikita ko."

"Lagi niyang binabanggit talaga, 'yung pangarap niya na 'yun -- 'yung Olympics, 'yung gold medal, na makapagbigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa," he added.

Seeing Marcial's determination and drive is what spurred Ancajas to help his friend, even if it means once again leaving home. The Filipino boxer was already away from his family for seven months while training in the United States.

"Kaya todo 'yung suporta namin kay Eumir. Kahit hindi pa kami naka-ano sa pamilya namin, inuna namin 'yung pagtulong kay Eumir kasi bihira lang din makapunta ng Olympics," he added.

According to Ancajas, Marcial is already training with his coach, Joven Jimenez, and fellow boxer Jonas Sultan in Zamboanga.

It remains to be seen if Marcial will join the national boxing team in Thailand for its training camp. The national boxing federation is also studying its options after a continental boxing event in India was rescheduled and moved to Dubai due to COVID-19 issues.



