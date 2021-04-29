Alyssa Valdez hopes to ‘annoy’ Kiefer Ravena more as they mark 5th anniversary

Photo from Kiefer Ravena Instagram account

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez had a playful message to her boyfriend PBA player Kiefer Ravena as the two Phenoms celebrated their fifth anniversary as a couple.

On her Instagram account, the power spiker Valdez said how she enjoyed five years "annoying" the basketball player.

“I’ve had such an amazing time annoying you for the past five years! Can’t wait to annoy you even more in the future,” she said jokingly.

Valdez thanked Ravena for his efforts, even the small ones, that made their relationship amazing.

“But seriously, I am grateful for you. Thank you for all the little things that you do that make this relationship amazing!” the former UAAP MVP and champion added.

Ravena also penned his girlfriend a message on their special day, comparing their relationship with the almost identical look of their two pet dogs.

“5 years went by too fast! But I enjoyed every single moment of it. You held on when no one did. I appreciate you, @alyssa_valdez2 ! Happiest Anniversary (bubble edition),” Ravena posted.

Ravena and Valdez first revealed their relationship in 2016, in an interview on "Tonight with Boy Abunda."

