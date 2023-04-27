Vin Dela Cruz scored a late winner in stoppage time as De La Salle University defeated Adamson University 2-1, to advance to the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Final 4, Thursday at the UP Football Field.

The Soaring Falcons had been poised to stall the Green Booters' march to the semifinals until Dela Cruz struck deep into stoppage time (90+7).

"We were just lucky that the last one from Vin went in," said De La Salle coach Hans Smit after the match.

"Maybe they didn't respect Adamson. If you don't respect the team, you tend to play soft. You tend to let go of a lot of things. Just like the first goal that Adamson scored," he added.

After Nikko Arañas saw his attempt hit the crossbar, Darlton Digha scored on a rebound in the final minute of the first-half stoppage time for the Soaring Falcons to level, two minutes after Franck Anoh had opened the scoring for the Green Booters.

De La Salle is now level with Ateneo at 20 points, but the Katipunan-based side is ahead on goals.

The Green Booters and the Blue Eagles will clash in the final elimination round matchday on May 4.

Adamson, which will wrap up its season against University of the East on Sunday, remained at one point.