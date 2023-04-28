MMA: Pacio expects Johnson to win trilogy vs Moraes

Former ONE strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio weighed in on the possibility of ONE flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson retiring after his bout with Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes.

The two top flyweights in the world are set to complete their trilogy at ONE Fight Night 10 as the promotion breaks ground in the US at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 6.

Pacio believes that while there are several show-stealers on the card, it’s still the trilogy bout between Johnson and Moraes that has his interest, especially if this is truly Johnson’s last fight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani last week, Johnson hinted at retirement, although Pacio is hoping this won’t be the case.

“Speaking of exciting fights, you have Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] and Stamp [Fairtex] on the card, but what I’m really looking forward to is the main event between Demetrious Johnson versus Adriano Moraes,” Pacio said.

“There have been articles circulating around the Internet that, I don’t know if it’s true, it will be Demetrious Johnson’s last fight. But I really hope he doesn’t [retire] just yet. But that’s the fight I really want to watch. I want to see who comes out on top of their trilogy.”

It’s not like Pacio’s going to chase Johnson through the flyweight division. After all, he insists that his focus is on reclaiming his crown currently held by ONE strawweight king Jarred Brooks.

Plus, his weight is still suited for the division for a few more years, so Johnson’s going to have to stick around longer if they want to meet at flyweight.

“Speaking of the flyweight division, I have three to four years left fighting in the strawweight division,” he said.

“My body’s continuously growing so, I think, maybe after three to four years, I’ll be a flyweight as well.”

Going back to the main event, Pacio credited both men for implementing great game plans in their respective previous wins, but this time he believes it’s Johnson’s fight to take.

“It’s really hard to predict the winner. We already saw Demetrious Johnson have trouble with Adriano Moraes’ height. At the same time, though, we saw in the second fight that [Johnson’s] strategy was absolutely perfect,” he said.

“I’m gonna go with Demetrious Johnson.”