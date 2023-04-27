KBL: Abando scores 18 as Anyang ties title series vs Seoul SK

Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC. Photo courtesy of Anyang KGC.

Rhenz Abando dropped 18 points in Anyang KGC's 81-67 blowout of the Seoul SK Knights in Game 2 of the 2023 KBL Finals on Thursday.

With the win, Anyang equalized the best-of-seven series, 1-1.

During their Game 1 loss to Seoul SK, Abando settled for four points, two rebounds and an assist.

He bounced back in Game 2 with an 18-point outing on 61.5 field goal shooting percentage on top of four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Oh Se Geun led the way for Anyang with 21 markers, while Omari Spellman added 13.

The two squads will meet again on Saturday for Game 3.