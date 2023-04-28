Exec bares key to realize homegrown Pinoy talent in NBA

MANILA -- NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum believes it is only a matter of time for fans to see a homegrown Filipino player in the NBA.

All it takes is to recognize talent at an early stage and developing him in a highly competitive environment, he said.

"I do think the talent is here, the passion for the game is here, the infrastructure is here," Tatum said in a roundtable discussion with local sportswriters at the NBA Philippines headquarters on Thursday.

"I think it's probably just a matter of identifying that talent early and then putting them in competitive situations, maybe outside of the Philippines, quite frankly, early so that they can develop and play against the best competition in the world."

He cited Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam as examples as they were products of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders program.

"I think the pathway that we think about is definitely starting early. We've had 10 Jr. NBA alums that are now playing professional basketball throughout Asia," said Tatum.

"I think that next level will be how do you identify that talent that has potential and put them in situations where they're playing the best in the world. And I think that's what we're focused on. And I think through that, inevitably, there will be a homegrown Filipino player that plays in the NBA."