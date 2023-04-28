Boxing: Jury begins deliberation on Pacquiao's Paradigm lawsuit

The civil trial between boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Paradigm Sports Management wrapped up on Thursday as lawyers for both sides gave their closing arguments.

Pacquiao’s defense attorney Bruce Cleeland said that Pacquiao was taken advantage of by the company which had not worked with boxers in the past.

They said the company failed to deliver on fights, endorsements, and then complete a $4-million advance.

Cleeland contended that Pacquiao did not breach their contracts, and had the right to terminate their partnership since those obligations were not met.

Meanwhile, Paradigm’s counsel Judd Bernstein in their closing arguments questioned Pacquiao’s credibility, and claimed that the boxer made it impossible for them to successfully fulfill their duties.

The company alleged that Pacquiao concealed his preexisting agreements with TGB Promotions, as other people were also interfering with their efforts to secure a fight.

Bernstein said Pacquiao’s alleged breach of contract caused them to lose $22 million in revenue, on top of the $3.3-million advance payment they gave to Pacquiao.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday afternoon, and is scheduled to continue deliberations on Monday.

