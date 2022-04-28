Adamson head coach Nash Racela and NU head coach Jeff Napa. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University and National University (NU) are well aware that they do not fully control their fate as the elimination round of UAAP Season 84 enters its closing stretch.

The Soaring Falcons are currently in sixth place with a 5-8 win-loss record, while the Bulldogs are a game ahead at 6-7. NU is tied with Far Eastern University (FEU) in fourth place, with all teams having just one more assignment in their schedule.

Adamson will play winless University of the East (0-13), while FEU will take on the already-eliminated University of Santo Tomas (3-9). NU has arguably the hardest assignment, as they take on third-seeded De La Salle University in their final game on Sunday.

"'Di na kailangan i-pressure ang mga batang 'to pagdating sa Final 4, alam na rin naman nila ang sitwasyon namin," NU coach Jeff Napa said on Thursday, after they kept their hopes alive with a 100-81 shellacking of the Red Warriors.

The win against UE is a boost of confidence for his players, said Napa, who stressed that they cannot afford to relax against the Green Archers. The Bulldogs lost their first round game against La Salle, 59-55.

"At least, coming to Sunday against La Salle, medyo may baon kaming confidence, mapaghandaan namin ng todo talaga 'to," said Napa.

"Still blessed kami kasi binigyan kami ng ganitong sitwasyon," he also said. "Kahit anong nangyari noong mga first round at saka nitong second round, still binigyan pa rin kami ng opportunity to compete doon sa semifinals, doon sa Final 4."

"So, ite-treasure na lang namin 'to," he added.

Adamson coach Nash Racela reiterated that they have to focus on their own game and not dwell on other teams' assignments. The Falcons had fallen short against La Salle, 64-51, on Thursday, a result that dented their Final 4 chances.

"We just have to take care of business," said Racela. "Whatever comes, we'll just be ready. We'll do our part in our game this Sunday vs. UE."

"Hopefully, we take care of business, and by doing that, we'll have a chance. Again, wala sa kamay namin 'yung mga pwedeng mangyari," he noted.

There are still plenty of possibilities entering the last play date of the elimination round, including a triple tie if FEU, Adamson, and NU all end up with 6-8 win-loss records.