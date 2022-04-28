MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) is ramping up its efforts to rebuild its men's basketball program.

The Varsitarian reported on Thursday that UST has secured the commitment of Filipino-American big man Gani Stevens, who played high school basketball in Minnesota.

Stevens, who stands at 6-foot-7, also played American football in high school.

According to the Varsitarian, he weighs 260 pounds. He is expected to have five full years of eligibility for the Growling Tigers, starting with Season 85 later this year.

His commitment is a promising development for a UST program that is looking to recover from the exodus of its top players in 2020.

The Growling Tigers currently have a 3-9 win-loss record in UAAP Season 84, and are out of the running for a spot in the Final 4.