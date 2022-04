University of the Philippines pocketed its 11th victory by breezing past University of Sto. Tomas, 96-67, at the UAAP 84 men's basketball second round eliminations at Mall of Asia Arena on on Thursday.

With the victory, the Fighting Maroons continued to maintain hold of the second spot behind league-leader Ateneo Blue Eagles.

It was a non-bearing game as the Growling Tigers (3-10) were already out of the running for the Final 4.

(More details to follow.)