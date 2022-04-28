Ateneo guard Forthsky Padrigao in action against Adamson in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie point guard Forthsky Padrigao played just a little over eight minutes in Ateneo de Manila University's comfortable win against Adamson University on Tuesday, but the brief stint was to show why he is considered an integral part of the Blue Eagles' future.

The 20-year-old Padrigao put the finishing touches on Ateneo's 91-57 victory against the Soaring Falcons, as he set up easy looks for big man Matthew Daves before drilling the three-pointer that completed the scoring.

He finished with six points, three assists, a steal and a rebound in his time on the floor, and gained plenty of praise from head coach Tab Baldwin.

"We've seen Forthsky already this year weave a little bit of magic out there at times, and he did some more today," the coach said. "I think we all know that his future is not just bright, it's like neon."

"So we're pretty excited about that as well," Baldwin added.

A standout for Batang Gilas, Padrigao played high school basketball with the Blue Eaglets and was a Mythical Team selection in Season 81. In September 2020, he and teammate Josh Lazaro committed to play for the senior team.

At the time, Baldwin touted Padrigao's court vision and passing ability, hinting that he may become a better floor general than his predecessors in the Blue Eagles. Already, he is showing flashes of those skills and draws oohs and aahs from the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena whenever he attempts no-look passes to his teammates.

Against Adamson on Tuesday night, he expertly ran a two-man game with Daves, repeatedly finding the big man for easy layups.

"My teammates helped me lang din kasi they're in the right place at the right time," Padrigao said afterward. "I just try to find them. That's what I do naman talaga, I'm a pass-first point guard. It's not new to me to find my teammates more than finding my shots."

Baldwin expects Padrigao to continue making those smart plays, despite his status as a rookie and having only limited minutes behind SJ Belangel and Tyler Tio.

"Forthsky's a rookie but you know, with the brain that this guy's got in his head for the game of basketball, he's not a rookie and he never will be a rookie," said Baldwin.

"He obviously needs to put some muscle on, but he's working on that. But he just understands the game at a very high level, and that's what you see when he's playing," he added.