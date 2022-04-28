UAAP: Ateneo routs FEU, nears automatic finals berth

Photo from the UAAP Facebook page

Ateneo de Manila University stepped closer to an automatic finals berth in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball after bringing down Far Eastern University (FEU), 70-53, on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles picked up their 13th straight victory which upped their chances of sweeping all their games in the eliminations.

Ateneo, which clinched a Final 4 ticket as early as last week, again showed its defensive prowess against FEU by holding the Tamaraws to just 23 points in first two quarters.

By the time they reached the final two minutes, Ateneo was already leading by 20 points.

The three-time reigning champions are bent on sweeping the two-round eliminations like they did in 2019 for another free passage to the championship round.

Ateneo’s last game is on Sunday against rival and No. 2 University of the Philippines (10-2).

(More details to follow.)