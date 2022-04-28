

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has decided to adjust the deadline of the draft application for aspiring league rookies.

Instead of May 2, 2022, applicants may still join the draft until May 7, according to the league.

The 47th season annual draft is set on May 15.

The PBA said local applicants only need to submit a copy of their birth certificates, while Fil-foreign players are required to submit a valid passport in lieu of the Bureau of Immigration Certificate of Recognition and the Department of Justice's Affirmation.

The draft is open to players who are 22 years old and above or 19 years of age with a minimum two years of college education.

Among those expected to join this year's draft at Justine Baltazar, Brandon Rosser, Jeremiah Gray and Tyrus Hill.