Chicco Briones, the latest UP recruit. Photo courtesy of the Briones family

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) is also ramping up its recruitment.

Bo Perasol, the program director of the UP men's basketball team, on Thursday announced that they have secured the commitment of Lowell "Chicco" Briones Jr.

The 19-year-old guard is the son of former PBA player Lowell Briones, who was a first round pick in the 1997 PBA Rookie Draft.

"What a way to start his playing career here in the Philippines, to be with the UP Fighting Maroons," said Perasol.

"We're very excited to have him," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde. "He's gonna be a great addition to the team."

The 6-foot-6 Briones was born in Cebu and played there until seventh grade. He played high school basketball at the Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. As a senior, he put up 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, and also played for the Las Vegas Knicks in the AAU circuit.

He played one season for Carroll College in Montana, which competes in the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship. As a rookie, Briones averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Fighting Saints.

Briones will transfer to UP and sit out a year to fulfill his eligibility requirements. He can begin playing for the Fighting Maroons in Season 86, and will have four years to play with UP.

"It's such an honor to join the UP Fighting Maroons," said Briones, who plays as a shooting guard. "It's such a privilege to play for one of the best teams in the UAAP."

"UP is such a great program, both in basketball and academics. It's a school for the Iskolar ng Bayan," he added.

Briones will also be eligible for a call up to Gilas Pilipinas, which he said is part of his "bucket list."

"If that happens, it's a dream come true," he said.