Indonesia's Anthony Ginting progressed to the round-of-16 in the Badminton Asia Championships 2022. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Second-seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia found his groove back late to take care of Thailand's Sitthikhom Thammasin, 21-13, 17-21, 21-13 in the men's singles Round of 32 in the Badminton Asia Championships 2022, Wednesday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Muntinlupa City.

The win saw the Indonesian standout protect his section of the draw and averted a loss on a day of upsets.

"I want to thank God that I finished my match well without any injury. I am happy with my performance today and felt I can play well on that court," said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's singles bronze medalist.

It was four out of four for Indonesia as Chico Aura Dwi Ardoyo, Jonathan Christie, and Shesar Hiren Rhustavito also advanced into the Round of 16 as well.

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia also needed to overcome China's Sun Fei Xiang, 19-21, 21-14, 21-14, to stay with Ginting in the bottom half of the draw.

In the women's singles, third-ranked Nozumi Okuhara of Japan was forced to retire even before the start of the second game due to cramps against Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar.

Fourth seed Pusarla V. Sindhu of India, meanwhile, needed a huge comeback in that second game to eventually win past Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po, 18-21, 27-25, 21-9.

Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan of South Korea made short work of Maldives' Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fatimath Nabaaha Abul Razzaq, 21-5, 21-10, to move into the last 16 in women's doubles.

Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan likewise advance in the next round of the said event.