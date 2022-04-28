Ateneo, La Salle face off in Day 1 of UAAP volleyball

A showdown between archrivals La Salle and Ateneo highlights Day 1 of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. File photo. ABS-CBN Sports.

MANILA, Philippines -- Archrivals Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University will face off on the first day of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, set for May 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be the first meeting between the archrivals since March 7, 2020, in UAAP Season 82. The Lady Spikers emerged with a four-set win, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15, in what turned out to be their lone game of the tournament.

The rest of the season was called off in April 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lady Eagles, who won the UAAP Season 81 tournament, split their assignments as they beat University of the Philippines in their season-opener before losing to La Salle.

Game time between Ateneo and La Salle is at 4 p.m.

Just like in the men's basketball tournament, all teams will be in action on every game day. Opening the season is a showdown between traditional rivals University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University at 10 a.m.

At 12 noon, it will be National University and Adamson University. Capping the first quadruple-header of the season is the match-up between University of the Philippines and University of the East at 6 p.m.

The full schedule of the first round is as follows: