Volleyball: Santiago, Maraño headline PNVF's one-day tryouts

Jaja Santiago, in a Chery Tiggo practice uniform, takes part in the national team tryout in Subic. Photo courtesy of the PNVF

Sixteen of the 40 players invited by the country's volleyball federation attended the one-day tryouts held at the Subic Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Jaja Santiago, coming off a title-winning campaign with Ageo Medics in Japan, was among those who showed up at the event organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Some veterans of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games also attended, including team captain Abigail Marano, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, and Eya Laure.

Setter Iris Tolenada, who was included in the pool upon the withdrawal of Jovelyn Gonzaga, also showed up to the tryout. Other veterans who attended were Ria Meneses and Dell Palomata.

Aside from Laure, eight other student-athletes attended: Kamille Cal, Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Alyssa Solomon, Jennifer Nierva, Faith Nisperos, Imee Hernandez, and Bernadette Pepito.

Several of the players invited, including ace spiker Alyssa Valdez, setter Jia Morado and middle blockers Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag, had opted out of the tryouts. Many players begged off due to health and safety concerns.

The PNVF, in a statement, said the participants in the tryout observed protocols including the wearing of face masks throughout the proceedings.

"The federation puts the health and safety of the participants in equal footing with our goal of forming the national teams as soon as possible," PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

Suzara said that the national teams will compete in the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi this November, as well as the Asian Women's Championships in August, should the Asian Volleyball Confederation award the hosting to the Philippines.

MJ Phillips could not join the tryouts as she was forced to undergo quarantine, after a staff member in her Sta. Lucia team tested positive for COVID-19 the other day.

The participants immediately returned to Manila upon the conclusion of the one-day tryouts.

The men's volleyball tryouts will be held on Thursday, and the beach volleyball tryouts are scheduled for Friday.

