VisMin Cup: KCS-Mandaue shoots light out of Tabogon

From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City went on a shooting spree to bring down an undermanned Tabogon side, 82-71, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Wednesday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

The victory was KCS’s second in a row, and seventh in nine games overall, while it heads to the semis with the second seed already in their pocket.

Down 23-25 early in the second period, KCS fired a total of six threes in a row for a 26-2 run. This pushed the Computer Specialists ahead, 49-29, at the half.

Steve Castro came off the bench with two triples while Gryann Mendoza, Gileant Delator, and Phil Mercader accounted for four in that turning point.

“It's about time that Steve Castro gets his breakout game kay since the start sa league, siya ang pinaka-consistent and giving quality minutes for the team,” said KCS assistant coach Jabby Bautista.

In all, KCS made 10 three-pointers in the first half.

KCS led by as much as 29 but Tabogon sliced the deficit to just seven, 62-69, after a three-point play by Richmond Bersabal.

KCS responded with baskets from Mendoza, Castro, and Delator to bring their lead back to 75-62, with just 3:03 left in the match.

Mendoza led the way for KCS with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Castro played the best game of his pro career so far, coming away with 16 points, two boards, and three steals.

Delator continued to play consistent basketball as he added 11 points, five rebounds, two dimes, and three steals while forward Monic Soliva chipped in 10 points, five boards, four assists, and three steals.

