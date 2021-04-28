VisMin Cup: Casera sinks game winner for Tubigon Bohol

From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Jumike Casera sank the game winner to push Tubigon Bohol past Dumaguete, 62-61, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, on Wednesday night at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Down one with just nine seconds remaining, Tubigon Bohol gave the ball to their go-to guy, Joseph Marquez. But the left-handed wingman got denied by Dumaguete big man Jovannie Aguilar.

Fortunately, Casera grabbed the offensive rebound and fired the follow up that went with just 0.3 remaining in the game.

Casera, a homegrown player, finished with seven points and seven boards.

“I designed the play for Marquez to drive the lane and kung ano man ang result, we were going to live it,” said Bohol’s head coach, Gino Enriquez. “Marquez drove it and walang tawag ang mga referee. Fortunately, Casera was there.

“A win is a win. We’ll take it."

The game was neck and neck that it had four lead changes and three ties in the final quarter.

Veteran forward Pari Llagas topscored Bohol with 21 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. Marquez, who is hobbled by several injuries, managed to put up 18 points, 12 boards, two dimes, and three steals.

Dumaguete lost their fifth in a row and are now at the bottom of the standings with a 1-7 card.

FROM THE ACRCHIVES