PBA: Unvaccinated players will have 'restrictions,' warns Marcial

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA players have the right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, but they will have to endure some "restrictions," according to commissioner Willie Marcial.

The league has a program in place to vaccinate the entire "PBA family," according to Marcial. They have already purchased vaccines via the Philippine Red Cross, while Manny V. Pangilinan and the San Miguel Corp. have promised to augment their supply as well.

"Dadating ng May or June, sana," Marcial said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday. "'Pag dumating 'yun, siguro 50% ng problema ko, mawawala na."

Marcial assured that players can turn down the vaccine.

"Okay lang, karapatan nila 'yun," he said. "Pero may restriction sila."

"Sa bahay lang sila, hindi sila basta-basta makakatanggap ng bisita, restricted lang sila. Pwede naman silang maglaro," he added. "(Pero) oras na mag-positive sila, 'yun, maraming pwede mangyari."

"Fourteen days ka na quarantine, 14 days ka na hindi maglalaro, so paano? Paano sweldo doon? Maraming disadvantage 'yung walang vaccine," he stressed.

"Karapatan niyo kung ayaw mo magpa-vaccine. Okay lang sa amin, pero 'yun nga, may mga restriction tayong gagawin."

It has been reported that the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have agreed to give fully vaccinated players "expanded benefits."

ESPN obtained a memo from the NBA, stating that fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to quarantine should they be exposed to COVID-19, and can have visitors at home and on the road without having them test or register with the team. They will also be allowed to dine outdoors.

Moreover, the NBA's memo stressed that fully vaccinated teams are no longer required to wear masks in their practice facilities.

Marcial, during the PSA Forum, said that they plan to impose strict protocols even if teams have been fully vaccinated.

"Kahit naka-full dose tayo, kahit naka-dalawa, kailangan pa rin, ganun pa rin ang protocols natin," he said. "Kailangan pag-ingatan pa rin."

The PBA has yet to decide on how it will go about the upcoming 46th season, though another "bubble" remains on the table. It is also possible for them to use a "closed circuit" format, where players are only allowed to go from their home to the game venue and back.

Marcial and Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua on Wednesday met with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Senator Bong Go at Malacañang, where they discussed their options for the league's 46th season.

