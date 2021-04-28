PBA: Marcial hopeful Parks, TNT can resolve differences

Ray Parks in action for TNT against Barangay Ginebra in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has been in contact with Ray Parks, even as the talented swingman is still on a sabbatical from the TNT Tropang GIGA.

Parks was a candidate for Best Player of the Conference after the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, where he helped TNT reach the finals. It was thus a shock when he announced in early March that he intends to sit out the upcoming season of the PBA.

TNT management was immediately critical of Parks' decision, with team owner Manny V. Pangilinan himself questioning the player's reason. Parks said he was taking a break for personal reasons that involved his family.

"Noong unang nangyari 'yun, ilang beses na kami nag-usap ni Ray Parks at ng TNT," Marcial said Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. "Pinag-usapan namin kung anong pwede scenario, at kung papaano."

Marcial previously backed up the statement of TNT board governor Ricky Vargas, who stressed that they offered Parks a contract extension.

"Si Ray Parks, kausap ko, dalawa, tatlong beses," Marcial said. "Sorry, 'di ko masabi ang pinag-usapan namin, pero nag-uusap kami."

"Tingnan natin," he added. "Sana, maayos."

Parks, the second overall pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft, has kept silent on social media since his announcement.

TNT still holds the rights to Parks, and they will have to release him formally in order for him to sign with a different PBA team.

