P190,000 prize pool at stake in all-female PH esports league

Telco giant Smart has collaborated with Eplayment Entertainment for the third season of Liga Adarna. Handout

MANILA - Female esports teams across the Philippines will duke it out as the third season of all-women esports league Liga Adarna rolled out its third season this April -- with prize pool of P190,000 at stake.

Telco giant Smart Communications Inc. has collaborated with Eplayment Entertainment for this season, the company said in a statement this Wednesday.

The tournament, with the theme "Women Rising," will have female esports players nationwide playing across four titles such as hit multiplayer online battle arena games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and first-person shooting games such as Valorant, and Call of Duty Mobile.

“The latest season of Liga Adarna is in line with Smart's longstanding support for the fast-growing Philippine esports scene to cultivate the passion, skill, and talent of Filipino gamers,” Smart said in a statement.

Qualifiers for ML:BB started last April 8, while registration is ongoing for Call of Duty Mobile, Valorant and Wild Rift tournaments.

The tournament runs until June 7.

Games are livestreamed on Liga Adarna’s Facebook page.