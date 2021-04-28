Dota 2: TNC Predator emerges on top of SE Asia Pro Circuit Season 2, Week 2 standings

On the second week of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 in Southeast Asia, all-Filipino team TNC Predator still proved to be a force, going for a 3-0 solo lead in the standings.

TNC Predator secured 3 series victories against Filipino teams Execration (a.k.a. XctN) 2-0, Omega Esports (a.k.a. Smart Omega) 2-0, and OB.Neon (a.k.a. Neon Esports) 2-1 in the first 2 weeks of the tournament.

Execration actually built a 17-4 kill lead in Game 2 at the 19-minute mark, but TNC came back by engaging in a series of battles that went in their favor to clinch the series.

Against Omega, TNC’s Armel “Armel” Tabios staged a beyond godlike performance in both their games, 2-0. A beyond godlike performance in Dota 2 is securing a killstreak of more than 10. Armel tore down enemies with his Tiny and Bristleback in Games 1 to 2, respectively.

On Saturday, rising stars OB.Neon handed TNC’s first loss in the tournament.

Hoping to complete avenge its APAC Predator Grand Final loss, Neon, however, again bowed to TNC 2-1.

The top seed is bound to face T1 on May 1, Saturday.

Omega is currently tied for second with Indonesian team Boom Esports, winning 2 series in the tournament, as of posting time.

OB.Neon is currently tied with T1 for 3rd (1-1).

A lot may still happen as Weeks 3 to 4 of the tournament will feature insane Dota 2 battles of SEA-based esports organizations. They are competing in best-of-3 matches in a single round-robin system.

The total prize pool of the tournament’s upper-division is $205,000. A total 1150 DPC points are also up for grabs, which are used to qualify for Dota 2’s biggest annual event, The International.

In addition to rewards and points, securing the top spot gives a team an automatic qualification for the playoffs of the next Dota 2 Major.

Dota 2 Majors are a series of competitive, championship events that has a minimum prize pool of $500,000. Majors also throw in 2700 worth of DPC points.

Next to The International, these are the biggest professional events of the game, with all regions around the world competing for prizes.

Being top 2 for the season secures a spot in the Major’s group stages, and a top 3 ensures a Major wild card.

The top 3 seeds of the Southeast Asia DPC Season 1 were Fnatic, OB.Neon, and T1 respectively. They have successfully put on a show in the One Esports Singapore Major, which took place earlier this month.

Filipino Dota 2 fans can watch their favorite professional teams in the English language here and in Filipino here.