MANILA – UAAP girls volleyball standouts from the Adamson Baby Falcons are not packing their things away from San Marcelino.

This, as Eloi Aljibe and Red Bascon confirmed through the Akari Power Chargers’ website that they will be staying in Adamson for college.

Bascon was one of the leading scorers of the Baby Falcons, who finished second in Season 85 juniors division.

“Pinag-isipan ko po talaga pero palaging ang ending is mas gusto ko po mag stay. Mas gusto ko po ituloy ‘yung nasimulan ko na dito sa Adamson,” Bascon told Akari Sports.

“‘Yung system and support po kasi from both Adamson and Akari talagang solid. Masasabi mong alagang-alaga ka.”

Joining Bascon is middle blocker Aljibe, who is also among the graduating players of the high school team of Adamson.

“Ang daming beses ko rin po pinag-isipan kung mag stay ba or hindi. Inisip ko nga rin po na what if lumipat ako sa ibang school. Pero ang mas umangat pa rin po is mag stay ako dito kasi nandito na ako at may nasimulan na ako dito,” she said.

Bascon will be added among the top wing spikers of the already-packed Lady Falcons which include Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu.

Aljibe, on the other hand, will be playing alongside Rizza Cruz and Lorene Toring in the middle position.

Currently, the Lady Falcons have secured a Final Four berth in the women’s division with a 9-4 win-loss slate.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

