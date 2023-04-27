PBA D-League: PSP sinks Marinerong Pilipino

PBA Images

Philippine Sports Performance stunned the Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda with a 94-92 squeaker in the opener of the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

PSP clawed back from a 10 points down in the fourth quarter and turn the game around on Ian Jay Yutuc's go-ahead triple in the waning seconds.

Yutuc's trey capped a 19-8 blitz and shove the Gymers ahead to stay in the last 32 seconds in the payoff period.

"Sobrang saya kasi galing kami ng PSL (Pilipinas Super League) and we had a bad record there. Kabubuo pa lang ng team at nagbi-build pa lang kami ng chemistry and good thing, panalo sa first game. Team effort lang talaga," said PSP coach John Paolo Lao.

Four players finished in double digits for the Gymers led by Jayvee Dela Cruz's 26 points built around seven triples. Dariel James Bayla chipped in 17 while Yutuc added 16 and former pro Val Acu?a contributed 15.

Dela Cruz added five rebounds, six assists and three steals to quarterback PSPs offense.

The Gymers also got ample coaching lift from PBA stars Jericho Cruz (SMB), CJ Perez (SMB) and Jackson Corpuz (Magnolia), who served as Lao's assistants.

Yukien Andrada fired 19 points, Jacob Cortez had 15 while Clifford Jopia collared 15 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for the Red Lions.