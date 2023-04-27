PBA D-League handout photo

EcoOil-La Salle rolled past Centro Escolar University in an easy 84-62 win to open its title defense in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday.

Fourteen Green Archers made it to the tally sheet, scoring at will against the Sporpions.

Kevin Quiambao led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 22 minutes of action while Evan Nelle orchestrated the show with 14 assists that went with his seven rebounds, three points, and as many steals.

Francis Escandor and Mark Nonoy tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the Green Archers' 22-point win.

"Actually, 'di namin iniisip na it has to be that way na parang we're defending the championship. We're trying to build something here, different culture. Syempre, marami pang adjusments but we're glad that we're able to play here para ma-address namin 'yung kailangan," said deputy coach Gian Nazario.

Nazario took over from head coach Topex Robinson, who is currently in the US.

But even without Robinson, the Green Archers still proved to be too much to handle for CEU. La Salle uncorked a 32-14 avalanche in the second period and never looked back.

Jerome Santos top scored with 15 points for the Scorpions, who are coming off a 14-0 championship sweep in the UCBL.