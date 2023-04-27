Pacquiao concludes testimony in U.S. civil lawsuit

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Manny Pacquiao returned to the witness stand on Wednesday for the civil lawsuit lodged against him by Paradigm Sports Management.

The company led by Audie Attar sued the boxing icon in 2021 over allegations he violated his contract when he negotiated to fight Errol Spence without its knowledge.

In his testimony, Pacquiao recalled how was introduced to Paradigm through his business manager for endorsements, Arnold Vegafria.

He said Paradigm initially promised him up to eight endorsement deals and that they would arrange fights including a potential mega bout with UFC superstar Connor McGregor.

Pacquiao maintained that the company was aware of his prior commitments with TGB Promotions. He said there were supposedly no issues if he were to fulfill those fights before fighting for Paradigm.

Pacquiao also explained that he terminated the partnership with the company after he allegedly failed to get the endorsement deals he was initially promised.

Paradigm seeks to recover over $3 million that it said it gave Pacquiao as an advance for signing with the company in February 2020.

Pacquiao claimed he lost opportunities and fights due to the lawsuit. He said potential fighters and promoters did not want to move forward until the case was resolved.

Lawyers for both sides are expected to give closing statements on Thursday (U.S. time). The jury will begin deliberations shortly after.