NBA: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard reportedly has torn meniscus

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard scores during the first quarter of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, March 8 2023. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who was ruled out of the team's last three games as they bowed out of the NBA playoffs, has a torn meniscus in his right knee, US media reported Wednesday.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said the Clippers and Leonard will decide on the course of treatment within the next two weeks.

It's yet another blow for Leonard, who was twice named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in winning titles with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard suffered a torn right knee ligament in the 2021 playoffs and missed the entire 2021-22 season.

He played 52 of 82 games this season as the Clippers managed his return from injury, and he was at full strength in scoring 38 points in the Clippers' game-one victory over the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference first-round series.

But he re-injured his right knee in that contest, playing through it in game two as he scored 31 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 123-109 defeat.

With Leonard sidelined -- along with injured teammate Paul George -- the Clippers lost four straight games to bow out of the playoffs.

The 31-year-old -- a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time All-Star -- is due to make $45.6 million for 2023-2024 and has a $48.8 million player option for the 2024-2025 season.

