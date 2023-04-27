LA Tenorio clarifies: I am tumor-free

Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio. PBA Images

MANILA -- PBA veteran LA Tenorio clarified that he is now tumor-free after a surgery but not yet cancer-free, contrary to a previous report.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Tenorio corrected that he has yet to be cleared from colon cancer after undergoing surgery last March.

According to the Ginebra Gin Kings guard, his official biopsy revealed that he has Stage 3 colon cancer -- forcing him to undergo chemotherapy for half a year.

"I'd like to correct that, good if I am, why not claim it... but to correct it, I am not cancer-free, I am tumor-free, with the successful surgery last March," Tenorio told ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo.

"However, the official biopsy showed I am stage 3 colon cancer, and with that, I would need chemotherapy for the next six months."

Tenorio added that he has chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

"To be specific, I have chemo every 2 weeks, and another chemo dripping in my body 24/7, as we speak. How I wish I am cancer-free so I wouldn't need these, but time will only tell," he said.

The PBA's "Iron Man" shocked the basketball community last month when he announced his cancer battle.

"I was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The initial testing three weeks ago led me to instantly miss practices and games. I have completed my surgery last week and will soon undergo treatment for the next few months," Tenorio said at the time.

Tenorio played in 744 consecutive games -- the longest streak in PBA history -- before sitting out against the Meralco Bolts last March 1.

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Tenorio stressed that he is "not yet retiring from the game that I love."

"With the help of the best doctors in the Philippines and Singapore, I believe I can touch a basketball once more and return stronger," he said.

Tenorio was the fourth overall pick in the 2006 PBA Rookie Draft by San Miguel Beer after a glittering collegiate career with Ateneo de Manila University.

He has won eight PBA championships and is a four-time Finals MVP, while also winning Best Player of the Conference honors in the 2013 Commissioner's Cup.

-- with reports from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

