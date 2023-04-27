Former MMA chapion Eduard Folayang. Handout/File photo

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang has been training in the US for quite some time now, and he’s excited to fly out to Colorado next month for his North American martial arts pilgrimage.

Folayang, alongside former ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, will be watching ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on May 6 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

“I’m looking forward to every fight here, especially the trilogy fight between DJ (Demetrious Johnson) and Adriano [Moraes]. That’s really the matchup that will carry the entire event,” Folayang said.

The Filipino superstar has been in Albuquerque, New Mexico this month, sharpening his tools with Greg Jackson, Mike Winklejohn, and the rest of Jackson Wink MMA as he looks for one final push in his already accomplished career.

The card bodes well for Folayang as four guys who he could possibly meet in the future will be in action. On that day, top-ranked lightweight contender Ok Rae Yoon tangles with Lowen Tynanes, while Sage Northcutt takes on Ahmed Mujtaba.

“Of course, [I’m excited for] all of it, but most especially between [Lowen] Tynanes and Ok Rae Yoon. Also, Sage Northcutt and Ahmed Mujtaba. There’s a lot,” he said.

“Even Kairat Akhmetov versus [Reece] McLaren], Roberto Soldic versus [Zebaztian] Kadestam, and definitely Aung La [N Sang] against Fan Rong.

“Imagine, the No. 1 lightweight faces Lowen [Tynanes], who was a ranked fighter before. That will be a huge fight, too. Most of these fights feature current world champions and former titleholders, so it’s going to be one heck of an event.”

While he plans to enjoy the stacked card and watch this groundbreaking event unfold, Folayang also sees this as an opportunity to study the top fighters in the division, who he could very well meet in the future.

“Very possible [that I will fight either of them]. I’ll be able to have a close-up view of how their fighting styles have changed, and I also get to enjoy the evening,” he said.

“So, I think it’s very timely that we’ll be able to watch ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.”