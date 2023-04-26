EcoOil-La Salle eyes strong start to D-League title defense

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao in action in the PBA D-League. PBA Images/File

MANILA -- EcoOil-La Salle eyes a triumphant start to its title defense in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup when they take on Centro Escolar University (CEU) on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

New coach Topex Robinson will not be present in the game, with deputy Gian Nazario calling the shots for La Salle in their 4 p.m. clash against the Scorpions.

"I will not be around for our game against CEU but we will always compete," said Robinson, who is making his return to the collegiate basketball scene.

Robinson will have an intact core at his disposal led by Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy with Gilas Pilipinas training pool members Kevin Quiambao, Mike and Ben Phillips, who anchored La Salle's D-League championship last season under former mentor Derrick Pumaren.

CEU, for its part, will be coached by Jeff Perlas -- Robinson's former deputy in Lyceum of the Philippines University. Jerome Santos and Franz Ray Diaz will lead the way for the Scorpions, who are coming off a historic 14-0 sweep in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League.

Set to open the conference is the 2 p.m. clash between Philippine Sports Performance (PSP) and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda.

"We still have a new team with the graduation and transfer of many players. We're hoping the other guys will step up. Our goal is to compete every game, continue to strengthen our system and apply it in games to prepare us for the upcoming NCAA season," said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

San Beda lost key cogs James Kwekuteye, JB Bahio and Ralph Peneula to graduation while Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez left the team this offseason but will be banking on capable holdovers Yukien Andrada, Alex Visser, Pedro Alfaro, Damie Cuntapay, Gabriel Cometa and JV Gallego.

PSP, with coach John Paolo Lao, parades the same goal in its D-League debut after a productive campaign in the Pilipinas Super League backing the Cagayan De Oro team with former pro cagers Jonjon Gabriels and Hezy Val Acuña spearheading the attack.

PBA stalwarts Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez and Jackson Corpuz are listed in the coaching staff of PSP in a bid to instill experience to the young squad, owned by Phoebus Apollo Samson.