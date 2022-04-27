UAAP: Work continues for UP after securing semis bonus

UP's CJ Cansino and Zavier Lucero celebrate after their win against the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 second round. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- When the University of the Philippines (UP) clinched a twice-to-beat advantage in UAAP Season 82, there was a big celebration in their locker room.

The players poured water on then-head coach Bo Perasol, and sang the school hymn while dancing in their dugout.

Unfortunately for the Fighting Maroons, they couldn't maximize their twice-to-beat advantage. UP ran into a University of Santo Tomas (UST) team that was peaking at the right time, and they lost to the Growling Tigers in two games.

Three years later, the Fighting Maroons are back in the UAAP Final 4, and are once again armed with a twice-to-beat edge. This time, their celebrations were more muted, and they quickly shifted their focus back to the task at hand.

"We've been talking a lot lately about just trying to build, especially coming out of that Adamson loss, to try to build and get momentum," UP forward Zavier Lucero said after the Maroons overpowered the University of the East, 81-68, to clinch the semis bonus.

"We knew we were gonna be in the playoffs, but it's just about these last few games going to the playoffs," he added. "[We want to be] in the right condition to win games when we get there."

UP clinched the twice-to-beat advantage with two games to spare, as they will still play UST and defending champion Ateneo de Manila University to conclude their elimination round campaign.

Head coach Goldwin Monteverde, in his first season in charge of the Fighting Maroons, said he was "happy" to be in a good position but stressed that there is still plenty of work to be done.

"Nakita natin 'yung way namin towards this position," said Monteverde. "Marami kaming close games. Nakita ko naman, we dealt with it. Every challenge na naharap namin during games, we deal with it as a team."

"Siyempre, ngayon we need to improve pa rin for the next two remaining games namin. Ganoon naman talaga tingin ko, 'di ba? Kahit naman nasa Final 4 tayo, the learning does not stop," he said.

"Dire-diretso tayo na mag-improve," he added. "Although alam namin na nasa Top 2 na kami, but we need to work pa rin and continue to build our momentum towards sa Final 4."

UP will play UST on Thursday, seeking to extend their winning streak to three games and gain further confidence heading into their crucial showdown against the Blue Eagles on Sunday.