Ateneo captain Gian Mamuyac undergoes treatment for a left ankle sprain on their bench. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University's latest win in UAAP Season 84 didn't come without a price.

The Blue Eagles lost team captain Gian Mamuyac to an ankle sprain late in the third quarter of their game against Adamson University.

Mamuyac landed awkwardly after trying to evade Adamson center Lenda Dounga and needed help to get up. He could not put any weight on his left ankle and was assisted on his way back to the Ateneo bench.

He had six points in 12 minutes, leaving the game with 1:25 to go in the third quarter. The Blue Eagles defeated the Soaring Falcons, 91-57, for a 12-0 record in Season 84.

"He's still not walking on it, so that's not a good sign," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said after the game. "But we'll see."

A source within the Ateneo camp said on Tuesday night that they have yet to determine the severity of Mamuyac's injury, but the senior guard was undergoing treatment for the sprain.

It remains to be seen if Mamuyac can play against Far Eastern University on Thursday afternoon. The anchor of Ateneo's perimeter defense, Mamuyac has also shone on offense this season and is averaging 7.92 points, 2.92 rebounds, 1.33 assists, and 1.08 steals per game.