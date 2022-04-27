UAAP: Ateneo's Daves deflects credit for breakout game

Ateneo's Matthew Daves takes a jump shot against Adamson University in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University barely missed a beat on Tuesday despite playing without back-up center Geo Chiu and losing skipper Gian Mamuyac to injury in the third quarter.

Stepping up for Ateneo in their UAAP Season 84 game against Adamson University was Matthew Daves, who made the most of the minutes given to him by head coach Tab Baldwin.

Daves made 8-of-10 shots en route to a season-best 18 points in just 15 minutes of action, along with two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, putting the finishing touches on Ateneo's 91-57 rout of the Falcons.

"I have to give credit to my guards," said Daves, who was particularly grateful to back-up point guard Forthsky Padrigao. The pair linked up for easy shots in the fourth period, with Padrigao repeatedly finding Daves in the pick-and-roll.

"They were just finding me, and I happen to be in the right places. I was just trying to get on the floor, get back in the flow of things. So, that's about it," the big man added.

But for Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, there was a reason that their guards kept finding Daves for easy looks.

"Chew [Daves] doesn't just happen to be in the right place. This is a very intelligent basketball player," Baldwin explained.

"One thing we always rely on with Chew is he really does know how to execute. Sometimes, we've got other guys that get a bit lost, but Chew has a very, very solid basketball intellect," he added. "He's got a great IQ for the game. And that's why he's in the right place at the right time. Makes it easy for the guards."

It was the biggest game of the season so far for Daves, who is only averaging eight minutes per game in the tournament, and is most often used by Baldwin whenever Ateneo goes to a small line-up.

"This is what we wanna see, and what we expect from him. We feel great about his performance today," the coach said.

Just as he deflected credit for his performance, however, Daves also downplayed the impact of his scoring output on his confidence as the season progresses.

"To be honest, I play every game the same, I just happen to score a bit more [today]," he said. "A win is good, it feels good to win with our team and play good and execute well. But to me, it's just another game, honestly."

Ateneo returns to action on Thursday against Far Eastern University.