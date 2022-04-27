Ginebra's Scottie Thompson celebrates after winning the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Scottie Thompson is reluctant to embrace the idea that he is now the face of the Barangay Ginebra franchise, but his coach believes that the guard is "developing that way."

Thompson is coming off the best conference of his PBA career, as he won Best Player of the Conference honors in the 2021 Governors' Cup. He was an integral part of the Gin Kings' run to the championship, earning Finals MVP honors after their conquest of Meralco.

Yet when asked if he believes himself to be the face of the franchise -- following in the footsteps of Mark Caguioa -- Thompson was predictably reluctant to agree.

"Ah, siguro hindi mapapalitan 'yung Mark Caguioa," said Thompson, who has endeared himself to the "barangay" ever since he was selected fifth overall in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft by the Gin Kings.

"Talagang blessed na ako na napag-usapan na ganoon," he added. "Pero sobrang layo pa. Ang layo ko pa. 'Yung career ko, parang nagi-start pa lang."

The 42-year-old Caguioa was the last Ginebra player to win Most Valuable Player honors in the PBA, earning the award in the 2011-12 season. Thompson is expected to be among the candidates for the MVP trophy this year after already winning the BPC.

Even if he has yet to match Caguioa's individual achievements, it's clear that Thompson has become perhaps the most popular player in the league's most popular team. He regularly draws the loudest cheers outside of import Justin Brownlee, and his penchant for grabbing rebounds delights the crowds.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said that no one within the team would complain if Thompson is indeed being considered as the new face of the franchise.

"I think he's developing that way. And honestly, I don't think anybody on our team is gonna begrudge him that, because again, he's so well liked," Cone said of Thompson.

"He works so hard for the things that he gets. It's the same with Mark. Mark was such a nice guy, still is a nice guy. His teammates love Mark Caguioa, so they're not gonna begrudge him being the face of the team," he added. "I think that's very fair to say that about Scottie."

Cone noted that Thompson is living up to a "great legacy," as Ginebra has been the home of many of the league's iconic players.

"It's a great legacy, if you think about it. It started from [Robert] Jaworski being the face and then Caguioa, maybe Bal David or someone like that was for a little bit," he said.

"Then it went to Mark, and then now it's Scottie. Five, six, eight, ten years from now, maybe it'll be somebody else that we don't know about who will be the face of Ginebra. But it's a great legacy to follow," Cone said.