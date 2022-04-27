From PBA 3X3 Facebook page

Pioneer Pro Tibay fended off Sista Super Sealers' comeback, 12-10, seizing the PBA 3×3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference title on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.



Pioneer was still up 12-8, but Jan Jamon's freethrow and Joseph Manlangit's basket made it a 2-point game, 12-10, with 23 seconds to go.

The Pro Tibay, however, managed to hold the Super Sealers in the final seconds to escape with the victory and the title.

Christian Rivera was named player of the game with 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Pioneer took home the title and the P750,000 cash prize.

The Pro Tibay squad secured the spot in the Grand Finals by beating Ginebra in overtime, 16-14, in the semis. Sista, meanwhile, nipped TNT, 13-12, in the other semis pairing.

Pioneer started its campaign by ousting Limitless App with a stunning 16-14 victory.