PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial with French Ambassador to the Philippines Miche'le Boccoz and French Embassy Counselor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Marc Piton. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- A French basketball team will visit the Philippines in September, with exhibition games against PBA squads a part of their agenda.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced the development in a report on the league website on Wednesday.

The plan came together in cooperation with French Ambassador to the Philippines Miche'le Boccoz and French Embassy Counselor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Marc Piton, who recently met with Marcial.

Boccoz watched Game 3 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, and was reportedly "blown away by the energy and excitement" brought by the crowd at the Araneta Coliseum.

Meralco won the game, 83-74, but the Gin Kings went on to claim the championship in six games.

"Definitely, maganda ito para sa PBA and magandang experience din para sa teams," said Marcial of the exhibition games between the league's ball clubs and the French visitors.

Marcial also offered to set-up a tune-game between the French team and Gilas Pilipinas, which would be part of the national team's build-up to the Asian Games later in September.

The commissioner added that he will still have to talk things over with Gilas head coach Chot Reyes.

The exhibition games are also part of the highlights of the 75th year celebration of the Philippines-France friendship on June 26.