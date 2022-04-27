NCAA returns to FilOil, welcomes fans

MANILA, Philippines -- After spending their elimination round at the La Salle Greenhills Gym, the NCAA will return to its traditional venue, the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan, on Friday.

The San Juan venue will host the final two games of the elimination round of Season 97 on Friday, as well as the play-in tournament, the semifinals, and the first two games of the finals.

A do-or-die finals Game 3, if necessary, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

According to Dax Castellano of Season 97 host De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, they are opening the FilOil Flying V Centre to fans, with the venue allowed to be at full capacity. Only a limited number of fans were allowed at the LSGH Gym.

"We're excited that we are welcoming the fans back at the venue this coming Friday," said Castellano. "The venue is available for full capacity."

FilOil previously hosted the playoff games of the Premier Volleyball League.

Set for Friday are games between University of Perpetual Help and Emilio Aguinaldo College, and archrivals San Beda University and Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

NCAA tickets went on sale at FilOil at 12 noon Wednesday. Tickets are also available online via www.ticketmax.ph.

Fans will have to present their vaccination cards as well as government issued IDs to gain entry to the San Juan venue.

They also have to follow the in-house protocol of FilOil, as detailed below:

Play-in games are scheduled for Sunday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 4. The NCAA Season 97 semifinals start on Sunday, May 8. Game 1 of the finals will be on May 15.

