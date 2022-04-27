NBA: Morant, Memphis sink Wolves in thriller

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the Western Conference Play in Game on August 15, 2020 at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. File photo. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

Ja Morant scored a gravity-defying last-gasp layup as the Memphis Grizzlies produced a dazzling late fightback to stun the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109.

Morant's wizardry with one second remaining sealed an enthralling battle which leaves Memphis 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven series with game six in Minnesota on Friday.

Minnesota had led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter after huge performances from Karl Anthony-Towns, who finished with 28 points and Anthony Edwards (22 points).

HIGHLIGHTS:

But Morant, who finished with 30 points, suddenly found his scoring touch to haul Memphis back into contention.

The 22-year-old rising star of the NBA erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Minnesota 37-24 in the final period.

Eleven Memphis points came in the final two minutes of the game, before Morant's late winning layup sealed the win.

Morant, who also had 13 rebounds and nine assists, was backed with a 25-point display from Desmond Bane while Brandon Clarke added 21 points with 15 rebounds.

