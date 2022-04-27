MANILA, Philippines -- Another pair of rivals are setting aside their animosity in favor of a greater cause.

The student councils of the San Beda University and the Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Wednesday encouraged their fellow students to wear pink, instead of their usual school colors, on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

There, the Red Lions and the Knights will face off in the final elimination round game for NCAA Season 97, with San Beda (7-1) seeking a win that will assure them of a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Defending champion Letran currently has an 8-0 record and is already assured of a semis bonus.

Aside from the game, however, the student councils of both schools are also using the platform to highlight another cause.

"Even the greatest rivals in Philippine sports are to make a truce for a cause greater than our disparity," a joint statement by the Letran and San Beda student councils read.

"As we step back inside the arena, we are encouraging all Letranites and Bedans to WEAR PINK this Friday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in solidarity to our call for good governance," they added.

"Para sa Kulay Rosas na Bukas! Arriba at Animo, Pilipinas!"

Earlier this month, archrivals Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University also set aside their rivalry, with the university presidents calling on their students and alumni who support Vice President Leni Robredo to wear pink during their rivalry game last April 12.

The trend has continued since, with other schools also foregoing their traditional colors in favor of pink, an expression of support for Robredo's bid for the presidency.

