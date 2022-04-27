Kai Sotto not among early entrants for NBA Rookie Draft

Filipino center Kai Sotto. Photo courtesy of the Adelaide 36ers.



Filipino center Kai Sotto was not among the 283 players who declared for the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft.

The NBA on Wednesday released its list of early entry candidates for the Rookie Draft set for June 23 in Brooklyn. Of the 283 players, 36 played internationally, while 247 are from the United States' collegiate basketball system.

Sotto was not among the 36 international players who submitted their names.

The 19-year-old is coming off his first professional season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League, where he played in 23 games. Sotto averaged 7.32 points, 4.36 rebounds, and 0.68 block in 15.2 minutes per game.

He offered no hints regarding his future after the 36ers' last game, a 93-60 rout of New Zealand where he scored 12 points.

His camp has yet to make a statement regarding Sotto's future. The young center still has one more year left in his contract with Adelaide, having signed for two years back in April 2021 with an option for a third season.

Even without Sotto, the NBL will be well-represented in the Rookie Draft with Hugo Bensson and Ousmane Dieng of the New Zealand Breakers, Tom Digbeu of the Brisbane Bullets, and Luke Travers of the Perth Wildcats having declared for the draft.