MANILA – After 6 weeks of grinding it out at the Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit (SEA DPC), 3 teams have qualified to play at the ESL One Stockholm Major on May 12 to 22, the first major competition in the international scene this year.

Fnatic, Boom Esports, and T1 are set to represent Southeast Asia in the tilt with a $500,000 prize pool and will be joined by 15 other qualifying teams across the globe.

Of the 3 5-player Southeast Asian teams, 10 of them are Filipino professional gamers, emphasizing the country's dominance in the regional Dota 2 arena.

Three players are from Indonesia, and 1 player each came from Thailand and Laos.

We finally have all our #ESLOne Stockholm Teams from the #DPC locked in! This is one STACKED Major



We'll let you know the situation on EEU as soon as possible!



Catch these teams playing LIVE in Sweden 👇https://t.co/QijXeVGFvw pic.twitter.com/cHWhgc0awl — ESL Dota2 - Stockholm Major HYPE 🐣 (@ESLDota2) April 25, 2022

T1 is the latest addition to the pack after defeating Polaris Esports 2-0 in a tiebreaker for third place in the SEA DPC.

Karl Jayme's Storm Spirit was a beast in both games, zip-zapping through the map with ease and dealing 46.3k damage to enemies in the first game and 39.8k in the second.

A prodigy among Filipino gamers, Karl also led his team in the kill score with 16 and 10, respectively, while keeping his deaths relatively low.

Aside from the Major slot, T1 also bagged 160 DPC points and $27,000.

DPC points are earned to secure placements for The International.

Besting all teams in the region, Fnatic topped the competition after beating Boom Esports in a tiebreaker 2-0. They were also the first team to qualify for the major after securing 5 wins on April 13.

The first-placers took home $30,000 and 400 DPC points.

Boom, meanwhile, has gained 240 DPC points and $28,000. They also qualified last April 16.

The Major, which will take place in Hovet Arena in Stockholm, will also host live crowds during the playoff games, the first since 2020 or the pandemic began.

ROSTERS:

FNATIC

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto (Filipino)

Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios (Filipino)

Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong (Thai)

Djardel "DJ" Mampusti (Filipino)

Jaunuel Arcilla (Filipino)

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong (Lao)

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer (Filipino)

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham (Indonesian)

Timothy "Tims" Randrup (Filipino)

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong (Filipino)

T1