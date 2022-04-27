Boxing: Magsayo to defend WBC crown vs Vargas on July 9

World featherweight champion Mark Magsayo's first title defense against undefeated Mexican Rey Vargas has officially been announced to take place on July 9.

Premier Boxing Champions has already announced the presale of tickets for the title bout that will take place at the Alamodome in Texas.

Meanwhile, Showtime Boxing said the fight will be featured as a main event.

Magsayo won the WBC crown when he defeated Gary Russell Jr. via majority decision at Atlantic City, New Jersey last January.

The Tagbilaran City, Bohol native is expected to have his hands full against Vargas, a former WBC super bantamweight champion.

The Mexican is undefeated at 35-0 with 22 knockouts, while Magsayo holds a record of 24 wins, including 16 knockouts.