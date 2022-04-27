New Ateneo recruit Albert Opeña Jr. Photo courtesy of the Opeña family.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University has added guard Albert Opeña Jr. to its list of recruits.

Coach Tab Baldwin announced on Wednesday that Opeña, 20, will play for the Blue Eagles starting Season 86. He will transfer to Ateneo from the St. Lawrence College in Ottawa, Canada, and will have four years of eligibility with the Blue Eagles.

"We have no doubt that Albert will be a big asset to our program," said Baldwin, who made an immediate offer to the player after watching him in a scrimmage with the Blue Eagles.

"He's a big guard, he's got size, very, very strong, well-built. He creates well and has good court vision," the coach said of his latest recruit. "We think that his unselfishness, his toughness, his physicality will fit well into the UAAP and into our system."

Born in the Philippines but raised in Canada, the 6-foot-2 Opeña traces his roots to Nueva Vizcaya through his father, and to Pasig City through his mother.

"I'm shocked at how well it went," Opeña said of his tryout. "I was a little nervous. I'm really glad at how it turned out and how nice everybody is. I'm excited to work hard."

Opeña is the second recruit announced by Ateneo this week. On Monday, they Fil-Australian big man Mason Amos. Both players will make their debuts in 2023.