WNBA: Fil-Am guard Chanelle Molina waived by Indiana Fever

Filipino-American guard Chanelle Molina's journey to the WNBA hit another roadblock after she was waived by the Indiana Fever on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

The team announced the development on social media.

While the Fever did not give any details, Molina revealed through her Instagram account that she had suffered a sprained ankle in the team's training camp.

Molina was signed to a training camp contract by the Fever in February, while she was playing for the Norrkoping Dolphins in Sweden's DamLigan.

A former star for Washington State University, Molina had been hoping to become the first player of Filipino descent to play in the WNBA.

