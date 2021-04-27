Volleyball: F2's Kalei Mau won't attend national team tryouts

F2 Logistics outside hitter Kalei Mau. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics spiker Kalei Mau on Tuesday announced that she will not be able to attend the tryouts for the national volleyball team, scheduled for Wednesday until Friday in a bubble in Subic.

Mau has been in the United States since last year, having left after the cancellation of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was one of the 40 players invited by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) to try out for a spot in the women's national team. The hard-hitting Mau had been unable to represent the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games due to eligibility issues.

To all my Filipino supporters, Salamat sa lahat for your constant love and support. I want you to hear it from me first that I will be playing abroad for a 2.5 month season. I plan to return to PH after this quick stint to compete in the PVL with my team @F2CargoMovers 💛🇵🇭 — Kalei Mau (@Leimau_) April 27, 2021

"I will not be able to attend the national team tryouts this week due to travel restrictions and safety risks," Mau said on Twitter. "But my dream to play for the Philippines has and will not change."

Mau remains committed to play for the Cargo Movers in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL). F2 Logistics was one of many PSL squads to jump to the PVL in the previous months.

However, Mau will first compete in a different league overseas.

"I want you to hear it from me that I will be playing abroad for a two and a half month season," said Mau. "I plan to return to the Philippines after this quick stint to compete in the PVL with my team."

On Tuesday morning, Changas de Naranjito announced that Mau will play for them as an import in Puerto Rico's Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino.

The Filipino-American spiker joined F2 Logistics in 2019. She helped the Cargo Movers win the 2019 All-Filipino Cup, earning Most Valuable Player and Best Scorer honors.

